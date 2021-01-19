Jaguar’s Reims tribute F-Type revealed as a UK only model

Jaguar has unveiled yet another special edition version of the F-Type only the United Kingdom will receive later this year.

Following the commemorative E-Type tribute edition released last year, the Reims Edition pays homage to the iconic French track that closed in 1972 after hosting the French Grand Prix eleven times between 1950 and 1966 and the Reims 12 Hours nine times between 1926 and 1967, won three times by the Coventry marque in 1953, 1954 and 1956.

Based on the rear-wheel-drive versions of the P300 and P450 fitted with the R-Dynamic appearance package, the Reims’ special exterior touches include gloss black split-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels, the Black Exterior Package and a bespoke French Racing Blue paint finish. Inside, the interior gets a gloss black finish on the doors and on the instrument panel, as well as Ebony/Ebony trim, the climate control pack with a heated steering wheel, windscreen and seats, plus a fixed panoramic roof.

As indicated, two engine options will be provided; the 221kW/400Nm 2.0-litre Ingenium turbo in the P300 and the 331kW/580Nm 5.0-litre supercharged V8 in the P450. Regardless of the unit, performance figures are unchanged with the only transmission available being an eight-speed automatic.

Limited to just 150 units in coupe bodystyle only, pricing kicks-off at £58 950 (R1 213 584) for the P300 and at £71 450 (R1 470 917) for the P450 but as mentioned, it will reside only on UK shores.

