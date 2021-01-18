Honda drops first all-new HR-V teaser ahead of 18 February reveal

With rumours and indeed sightings of the prototype emerging over the last few weeks, Honda has revealed the first official teaser plus launch date of the all-new HR-V.

Poised to ride on a new platform, the third generation compact SUV known as the Vezel in Japan will reveal itself on 18 February and not in May as indicated last year, with motivation coming from the marque’s e:HEV dual-motor drivetrain that debuted on the Jazz two years ago.

On course to derive the majority of its looks from the new Civic, the solitary provided images shows a rounded rear facia mimicking that of the Mazda CX-5 and Chinese market CX-4, while the taillights resemble those of the Land Rover Discovery Sport. An integrated bootlid spoiler rounds the teaser off.

Not seen, the interior will likely mirror that of the Jazz and Civic while the inclusion of the mentioned hybrid powerunit could well be offset by a carryover version of the normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol and possibly the debut of the 1.0-litre turbo used in the City sedan and hatch. Despite being offered in Europe, the 1.6 i-DTEC turbodiesel will be phased out completely.

In spite of the confirmed date, don’t be surprised if final details or images appear before then in the form of leaks.

