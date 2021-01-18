Motoring News 18.1.2021 07:52 am

Union official: FCA and PSA becomes Stellantis

Charl Bosch
Complete plans will be detailed on 19 January by Tavares.

Plans for a merger announced back in 2019, the PSA Group officially completed it’s union with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) under the Stellantis banner this past weekend.

Headed by the FCA Chairman John Elkann in a similar role with PSA Head Carlos Tavares taking the position of CEO, the merger has resulted in Stellantis becoming the world’s fourth biggest automaker behind Toyota, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance with the marque set to debut on the Paris and Milan Stock Exchanges today followed by New York on the 19th January.

Having unveiled it’s logo last year together with the Stellantis name, which is derived from the Latin word ‘stello’ meaning “to brighten with stars”, the marque will consist out of 16 manufactures, namely Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat and Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel/Vauxhall, Peugeot, Ram, SRT and Mopar.

A more broader announcement, possibly also on the fate of some of the brand’s underperforming divisions, reported to be Chrysler, Lancia and even Dodge, will be made by Tavares this coming Tuesday (19 January).

