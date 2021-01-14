Renault South Africa confirms Kiger and Clio for 2021 but delays Oroch until 2022

Renault South Africa has revealed it’s product plans for 2021 that will kick-off in the second quarter.

Clio

Initially set to have debuted last year, but delayed as a result of the Coronavirus, the long awaited fifth generation Clio, which bowed in Geneva two years, will finally arrive in the second quarter with exact details still to be confirmed.

Only offered as a five-door, the Clio makes use of the same CMF-B platform as the Nissan Micra and in Europe, derives motivation from a choice of five engines; a normally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol in two states of tune; 48 kW and 55 kW with torque for both capped at 95 Nm, the new 1.0-litre TCe turbo rated at 74kW/160Nm and the range-topping Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre TCe that punches out 96kW/240Nm.

Capping the range off, the venerable 1.5 dCi turbodiesel gains the Blue dCi moniker with two outputs offered; 63kW/220Nm and 85kW/260Nm, while the innovative E-Tech hybrid completes the line-up by combining a normally aspirated 66 kW 1.6-litre petrol with a 1.2 kWh electric motor for a total system output of 103 kW.

As indicated in 2019, an RS model, which was slated to have received a detuned version of the Megane RS’ 1.8-litre engine, will no longer be happening. Instead, a sporty RS Line assumes the position of the sportiest Clio with the main differences being an RS inspired bodykit, bespoke wheels and unique interior applique.

Transmission-wise, both the free-breathing and turbocharged 1.0-litre mills will have a five-speed manual as standard, although a CVT is optional on the latter. A six-speed manual is reserved for the diesels with the 1.3’s only option being a seven-speed EDC. The hybrid meanwhile boasts a unique setup of a clutchless four-speed automatic with dog rings as opposed to a synchromesh, with operation being initiated only with the petrol engine in use.

Along with the powerunits, which will most likely exclude the hybrid as well as the diesels, the Clio’s local specification level remains to be confirmed, but in Europe, features include a 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a choice of three TFT instrument clusters measuring seven, 9.3 and ten-inches, full LED headlights, a Bose sound system, three driving modes; Eco, Sport and MySense, plus wheel sizes up to 17-inches.

Safety and driver assistance system include a surround-view camera system, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Auto High Beam Assist and Lane Keep Assist to name but a few.

Kiger

Confirmed for unveiling on the 28th of this month, the Kiger will take over from the Captur as Renault’s smallest SUV with availability anticipated to commence in the third quarter.

The twin of the incoming Nissan Magnite, the Indian-built Kiger rides on the same CMF-A+ platform also used by the Triber, which itself is an extension of the Kwid’s CMF-A, and will more than likely mirror the Nissan in being offered solely with the 74kW/160Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine.

Like the Kwid and Triber, a five-speed manual gearbox will be standard with a five-speed automated manual (AMT) reportedly poised to replace the Magnite’s CVT as the self-shifting option. Drive will however go the front wheels only.

Captur

Faced with the similar Coronavirus enforced delay as the Clio, the all-new Captur, also unveiled two years ago, will make it’s debut in the fourth quarter sharing not only aspects of the Clio’s interior but also features.

Based on the same CMF-B architecture, it does however feature differences underneath the bonnet where the normally aspirated engines are not offered and the existing 1.3-litre option supplemented by a second derivative outputting 115kW/270Nm. The entry-level Blue dCi also has been retuned with outputs of 70kW/240Nm with the range-topping unit unchanged.

On the transmission side, the 96 kW petrol still comes with a seven-speed EDC, but unlike in the Clio, standard with of a six-speed manual. The dual-clutch self-shifter is however the sole option connected to the 115 kW powerunit with the option having it on the 85 kW Blue dCi as well. As before, the Captur will only be offered with front-wheel-drive.

For South Africa, chances are that at least one of the oil-burner could be offered along with the 1.0 and 1.3-litre petrols, but don’t expect the E-Tech Hybrid, carried over from the Clio, to be made available.

Other

Already the recipient of a surprise update last year following the introduction of the TechRoad the year before, the Duster will gain a third round of updates in as many year during the second half of this year, which will also see the introduction of a few special editions. A no-no though is the Duster pick-up that will be limited to Romania.

Announced back in 2019, the Duster-based Oroch will now only come to South Africa in 2022 and not this year as initially reported, with Renault confirming it will instead be offered as a single cab and not the double cab currently sold in Latin America. Already ruled-out though is the Nissan Navara-based Alaskan which is unlikely to receive the same updates Yokohama applied to it’s soon-to-be-made-in-South-Africa pick-up last year.

