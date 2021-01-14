 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

New diesel engine rejuvenates Land Cruiser Prado

Motoring News 38 mins ago

Toyota has found another gear to make this unique seven-seater more appealing.

Jaco van der Merwe
14 Jan 2021
07:22:15 AM
PREMIUM!
New diesel engine rejuvenates Land Cruiser Prado

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 VX.L

The adage “if ain’t broke don’t fix it” sums up Toyota’s philosophy on its renowned Land Cruiser offerings. Whether it’s the 70-series, the 200-series or the Prado, it’s like the current line-ups have been around forever, barring a few tweaks here and there over the years. And judging by their popularity, Toyota has good reason to keep the faith in its tried and trusted recipes. In December, Toyota sold 567 vehicles locally bearing a Land Cruiser badge. To place this into context, the Land Cruiser alone ranked 15th in terms of new sales on the list of top selling manufacturers,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time

Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140

Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update

Business News Santam’s offer of three months for business interruption claims ‘unconscionable’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.