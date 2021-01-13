Porsche celebrates 718 Boxster’s 25th anniversary with special edition GTS

Marking 25 years in 2021 since the debut of the internally designated 986 Boxster, Porsche has unveiled a celebratory edition simply known as the 25 Years Edition.

Based on the GTS, the 25 Years largely comes with a series of bespoke exterior and interior trim pieces, which in the case of the former comprises special copper-brown or Neodyme 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels in tribute to the concept shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in 1993, an aluminium-look fuel filler cap, gloss outlets for the sport exhaust system, Neodyme finishes on the front apron, side air intakes and Porsche lettering, a black windscreen surround and a choice of three colours; Carrara White Metallic, Deep Black Metallic and the standard GT Silver Metallic.

Unique to the interior is a Bordeaux Red finish carried over the roof with the option of having both in black, aluminium inserts, the otherwise optional heated multi-function GT steering wheel, Boxster 25 lettering on the roof, Boxster 25 door sills and the 14-way electrically adjustable sport seats.

Fitted as standard with the Porsche Torque Vectoring system, the sports tuned Porsche Active Suspension Management as well as the mechanical limited slip differential, the 25 Years’ engine has been carried over unchanged from the GTS with outputs of 294kW/420Nm from the normally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six. Also kept is the option of the six-speed manual gearbox or the seven-speed PDK. Regardless of the ‘box, the 25 Years will still get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and top out at 293 km/h.

Limited to just 1 250 units worldwide, the Boxster 25 Years Edition will go on sale in Germany in March with pricing from €94 986 (R1 767 744). At present, it won’t be offered in South Africa.

