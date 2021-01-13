Meet F1’s new boss

PREMIUM!
Meet F1’s new bossFormula 1 13 hours ago
Italian Stefano Domenicali takes over from outgoing Amercian Chase Carey.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump
Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark
Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert
Covid-19 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele