Concept Daihatsu tipped to preview all-new Toyota Avanza out this year

Marking a decade in production this year, a report from Thailand has alleged that Toyota could be revealing the successor for the current second generation Avanza later this year.

Made solely in Indonesia and carrying the Daihatsu Xenia nomenclature in some Asian markets, Headlight Magazine reports that the Avanza will not only switch to the DNGA platform used by the Rocky and its Toyota Raize twin, but feature styling from the DN Multisix concept shown at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show four years ago, in addition to adopting a front-wheel-drive layout for the first time.

Likely to provide seating for seven like the first two generations, the Avanza will also be new underneath the bonnet with the departure of the current 1.3 and 1.5-litre petrol engines in favour of the Rocky/Raize’s 72kW/140Nm 1.0-litre turbo and a hybrid version of the C-HR’s 85kW/185Nm 1.2-litre turbo. Set to also disappear, the five-speed manual gearbox will reportedly be dropped for a six-speed unit, while the outdated four-speed automatic will make way for a CVT.

Based on the online publication’s claims, the Avanza could debut as early as the first quarter of this year, but expect it to possibly bow as a Daihatsu first before receiving the Toyota nomenclature. While still to be confirmed, expect a South African market debut to occur towards the middle or end of 2021.

