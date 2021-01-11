Motoring News 11.1.2021 02:11 pm

New vehicle sales end December and tough 2020 on a low

Charl Bosch

“Severe impact [of Covid-19] resulted in that the domestic new vehicle market dropped back to the levels of two decades ago”.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales ended one of its most challenging 12 months in the red with a decrease in December. With total sales of 37 493 units, a drop of 10.2% from the 41 683 recorded in 2019, the figure posed by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) showed a decrease from the 39 315 and 38 752 posted in November and October this year.

Unsurprisingly, the impact of the Coronavirus culminated in the industry posting its lowest figures over the last five years with combined sales last year of 380 449, a massive 29.1% down on the 536 612 recorded in 2019 with passenger vehicle sales the hardest hit at 246 784, a drop of 30.6%.

“The significant fall in aggregate new vehicle sales occurred despite a 300-basis point interest rate cut during the year to a near 50-year low. South Africa entered a recession before the outbreak of Covid-19, which means middle class disposable income was already under pressure prior to the national lockdown,” NAAMSA said.

“The pandemic not only deepened an existing economic recession, but its severe impact resulted in that the domestic new vehicle market in 2020 dropped back to the levels of two decades ago”.

Despite not tabling the final figures, the various segments ended the year mixed with passenger vehicle sales declining by 14.4% and light commercial vehicles improving by 3.2%. Medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles ended the year on a down with sales dropping by 15.6%. A notable departure was exports which improved by 36.3% from 13 560 to 18 479 for the month in spite of ending the year on 271 819, a loss of 29.8% from 2019’s 387 092.

Out of the best performing manufactures, Toyota retained its ranking at the top with 10 161 vehicle sold followed by Volkswagen (6 139), Ford (3 510), Hyundai (2 862), Nissan (2 094), Mercedes-Benz (1 569), Suzuki (1 524), Isuzu (1 444), Renault (1 394) and Kia (1 130).

DECEMBER TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS
1 Toyota Hilux 3 233
2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 022
3 Ford Ranger 1 840
4 Volkswagen Polo 1 569
5 Toyota HiAce 1 287
6 Isuzu D-Max 1 136
7 Toyota Starlet 1 126
8 Toyota Corolla Quest 1 004
9 Nissan NP200 991
10 Toyota Fortuner 942
11 Volkswagen T-Cross 823
12 Hyundai i20 671
13 Ford Figo 666
14 Ford EcoSport 623
15 Hyundai Venue 580
16 Suzuki S-Presso 543
17 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 504
18 Renault Triber 438
19 Renault Kwid 406
20 Toyota Avanza 402
21 Renault Sandero 401
22 Hyundai Grand i10 373
23 Mahindra Pik-up 370
24 Toyota RAV4 363
25 Kia Picanto 338
26 Suzuki Swift 337
27 Hyundai Creta 333
28 Mazda CX-5 321
29 Hyundai Atos 314
30 Toyota Land Cruiser 305
31 Kia Seltos 302
32 Toyota Etios 288
33 Mazda CX-3 286
34 Volkswagen Tiguan 274
35 Hyundai Tucson 252
36 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 251
37 Suzuki Jimny 228
38 Kia Rio 220
39 Datsun Go/Go+ 209
40 Toyota Ayga 195
41 BMW 3 Series 187
42 Volkswagen Caddy 178
43 Hyundai H1oo 172
44 Audi A3 166
45 Ford Everest 160
46 Audi Q2 145
47 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 138
48 Toyota Corolla 132
49 Land Rover Defender 131
50 Volkswagen Amarok 129

