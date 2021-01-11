Individual gives way to Carbon on entry-level engine Mazda CX-5

Mazda has introduced a new special edition version of the ever-popular CX-5 as part of a line-up reshuffle. Retaining the flagship all-wheel-drive 2.5 Individual and 2.2 DE Akera models, the former trim designation of the entry-level 2.0-litre model has been dropped in favour of the new Carbon Edition positioned above the carryover Active and Dynamic.

Going on sale from this month, the Carbon merely rates as an aesthetic overhaul consisting of 19-inch metallic black alloy wheels, a gloss black grille and mirror caps, chrome tipped exhaust outlet, a gloss black faux diffuser and a choice of six colours; Sonic Silver, Jet Black, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Soul Crystal Red and Snowflake White Pearl.

Unique interior touches include leather/suede seats with red stitching, black dashboard and door panel trim as well as red stitch work on the steering wheel, gear lever and knee pads. Up front, the mentioned normally aspirated 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G engine remains unchanged with outputs of 121kW/213Nm, delivered to the front wheels only via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Like the rest of the CX-5 range, the Carbon Edition comes standard with a three year/unlimited km warranty and service plan.

PRICING

CX-5 2.0 Active – R455 500

CX-5 2.0 Active AT – R469 100

CX-5 2.0 Dynamic – R484 400

CX-5 2.0 Dynamic AT – R499 100

CX-5 2.0 Carbon Edition AT – R565 800

CX-5 2.5 Individual AWD AT – R644 300

CX-5 2.2 DE Akera AWD AT – R676 100

