Jeep (finally) reveals recalibrated Compass in India

Fresh from taking the wraps off of the all-new Grand Cherokee L this morning, Jeep has unveiled the updated Compass in India with a handful of changes seemingly not found on the European-spec derivative revealed last year.

Build at parent company Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles’ Pune factory where the South African models are sourced from, the exterior revisions include a redesigned front bumper with a new lower air intake, new headlights as well as daytime running LEDs, a new honeycomb pattern for the carryover seven-slot grille, new fog light surrounds and a choice of new up to 18-inch alloy wheel designs.

The biggest change is to be found inside where the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been dropped in favour of a new freestanding 10.1-inch display with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, over-the-air updates and FCA’s Uconnect 5 software. Also starring are new air vents, a wireless smartphone charger, new dials and switches for the dual-zone climate control, aluminium inserts, a double stitched brown leather upholstery option and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. New on the specification front is an electric tailgate, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, surround view camera system and a panoramic sunroof. Expect the availability of these to depend on the trim level though.

Underneath the bonnet, the Compass remains unchanged and does without the powerunits of the European model for a choice of two options; the 120kW/250Nm 1.4-litre turbocharged MultiAir petrol and the 2.0 Multijet turbodiesel rated at 129kW/350Nm. The standard transmission is a six-speed manual with the self-shifting option for the MultiAir being a seven-speed dual-clutch and a nine-speed torque converter for the diesel, which is also the sole derivative to come with four-wheel-drive.

Set to go on sale soon with a projected starting price higher than the pre-facelift model’s Rs 1 649 000 (R340 540), the Compass will soon be joined by a seven-seat long wheelbase version allegedly aimed at the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Isuzu MU-X, but for now, the likelihoods of both arriving on South African shores is unknown.

