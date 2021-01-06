Only six: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 won’t be offered anywhere with a V8

With all set to be revealed in April, a new report from the United States has claimed that the incoming Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will indeed come with a choice of only six-cylinder engines.

Despite it being claimed by Japan’s Best Car towards the end of last year that the eagerly awaited 3.3-litre turbodiesel would be a four-cylinder unit instead of a V6, a claim that first broke in March alleging the oil-burner would be an electrified version of the now upgraded 2.8 GD-6 in the Hilux, Fortuner and Prado, Autoweek reports that the V8, supposedly earmarked only for the States and the Middle East and therefore fuelled by petrol as opposed to the 4.5 D4-D turbodiesel that will continue in the 76/79, won’t be happening and that the 300 will be a V6 only model with no bent-eight option for first time since the 80-series bowed out in 1997.

Along with the diesel, reportedly set to produce 200kW/650Nm and earmarked for the GR Hilux, the rest of the line-up will comprise two versions of the 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre V6 used in the Lexus LS 500; a twin-turbocharged unit and later on, a hybrid. Also rumoured is a performance GR model with the only transmission, aside from the hybrid, being a six-speed automatic.

As before, the 300 will use a body-on-frame platform, which in this case will be a dedicated version of the TNGA architecture known as TNGA-F set to underpin the all-new North American market Tundra pick-up. Based on reports last year, the 300 will measure 4 950 mm in overall length and have a wheelbase of 2 900 mm, height of 1 880 mm and width of 1 985 mm. A full-time four-wheel-drive system will be standard along with the low-range gearbox.

With production set to end in March after 14 years, expect more details, some likely to be final, and first images to emerge over the coming weeks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.