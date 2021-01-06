Jeep planning smaller model below Renegade

With launches this year of the updated Compass, the seven-seat ‘Grand Compass’ allegedly aimed at the Toyota Fortuner and the long awaited new Grand Cherokee, a report from India has claimed that Jeep could also be introducing an even smaller SUV positioned below the Renegade.

Back in 2019, is was reported that the marque had expressed interest in developing a rival for the Suzuki Jimny earmarked for unveiling in 2022, but with nothing having emerged since then. As it stands, it remains to be seen whether two distinct models would eventually enter production.

As it stands, the Renegade currently measures 4 236 mm in overall length, but according to Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles’ President and Marketing Director for India, Partha Datta, who spoke to Autocar India, the newcomer will compete in crucial sub-four-metre segment currently dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which will be coming to South Africa this year.

“I am laser focused on getting the sub-four-metre Jeep to the Indian market. This is being actively developed and is part of the roadmap for the product onslaught that we have. The product architecture and feature content are being fine-tuned,” Datta said.

Expect more details and possibly even spy image to emerge over the coming weeks and months.

