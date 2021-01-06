Nissan Magnite’s Renault Kiger twin showing itself in full on 28 January

Shown in concept form in November, Renault has reportedly penned the 28th of this month in for the unveiling of the production Kiger small SUV.

The reskinned twin of the Nissan Magnite, indianautosblog.com reports that the Kiger will fall in-line with the Triber and Kwid from a styling direction, while the interior is set to be largely carried over from the Magnite in terms of design and available features with the likely biggest difference being the replacing of Nissan badges with Renault logos.

Based on the same CMF-A+ platform, a stretched version of the Kwid’s CMF-A, the Kiger will be motivated by two versions of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine powering the Magnite; a normally aspirated unit outputting 52kW/96Nm and a turbocharged variant developing 74kW/160Nm. Transmission will comprise of a five-speed manual or, in place of the CVT, a five-speed automated manual (AMT) available on the Kwid and Triber. Like the Nissan, the Renault will send its twist to the front wheels only.

Projected to be pricier than the Magnite, the Kiger will go on sale India soon after being revealed, but while Nissan South Africa has confirmed the Magnite for the local market, the Kiger, for now, remains a no-no.

