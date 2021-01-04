Production Alfa Romeo Tonale could show itself in September

Alfa Romeo’s long awaited second SUV, the Tonale, will reportedly be unveiled in September before going on sale across Europe two months later.

Originally set to have gone on sale last year, but pushed back due to the retooling of the Pomigliano d’Arco Plant in Naples, itself delayed as a result of the Coronavirus, motor.es reports that the Tonale will initially be offered in limited numbers before arriving on Old Continent dealership floors in February 2022.

Poised to become one of the first models to make use of the platform developed by Fiat-Chrysler Automobile (FCA) and PSA as part of its Stellantis merger, the Tonale, based on current claims, will derive motivation from a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbo-petrol outputting 243 kW, although the online publication reports that it could potentially also have the same assortment of engines as the Jeep Renegade. What is known though is that it a performance Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) version won’t be happening.

Leaked once back in 2019 with nothing have emerged since, expect more details and final images to possibly emerge over the coming months leading up to September.

