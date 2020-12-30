Confirmed: 467 kW BMW M5 CS will be revealed next month

With spy shots having already circulated on various online platforms, BMW has officially released select details, as well as the time of arrival, of the limited edition M5 CS.

On course to displace the M5 Competition as the fastest and most powerful M5 ever made, the newcomer will carryover the bi-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine, but with the power output raised to 635 PS or 467 kW, a seven kilowatt increase over that of the Competition, and in complete contrast to the 478 kW rumoured earlier this year. Drive will once again be send to all four corners via the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

In confirming the output via a teaser video posted on Facebook, M boss Markus Flasch also announced a 70 kg weight drop, the inclusion of the carbon fibre bucket seats from the controversial new M3/M4 and, while slightly removing the tarpaulin from the production model behind him, model specific bronze detailing on the M5 CS badged grille, red M brake calipers, yellow ‘motorsport’ inspired headlights and CS bespoke carbon ceramic brakes.

No performance figures or interior images were divulged, but expect a 0-100 km/h sprint time of around three seconds, the same limited top speed of 305 km/h and a selection of unique trim pieces and materials. Confirmed for unveiling next month, don’t be surprised if final details or images emerge before or on the eve of reveal.

