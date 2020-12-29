Ford’s crossover Fusion/Mondeo replacement spied for the first time

With the next generation Volkswagen Passat set to be revealed as an estate only model in 2023, Ford’s replacement for the Fusion and Mondeo will adopt a crossover-like appearance similar to the Subaru Outback, with rumoured names reportedly consisting of Mondeo Evos, Fusion Active and Stormtrak.

Now though, with production of the former having ended in July and that of the latter likely to end next year along with S-Max and Galaxy MPVs, the mentioned crossover has leaked on social media wearing the ubiquitous circle pattern white-and-black wrapping in what appears to be a studio in a factory.

Devoid of lights or wheels, the leaks by the CocheSpias Instagram shows a front facia similar to the current Edge and Chinese market Equator and a rear-end design seemingly inspired by that of the Tesla Model X in the guise of a fastback-like appearance. Also pictured is the interior, which, apart from lacking a steering wheel, boasts the rotary gear selector from the Focus and a full length display for the instrument cluster and infotainment system similar to Mercedes Benz’s MBUX.

For now, little else is known with it being previously reported that the Focus’ C2 platform, also used by the Bronco Sport and soon the Maverick, will provide base with motivation coming from the same 1.5 and 2.0 EcoBoost engines, as well as the 2.0 EcoBlue turbodiesel for markets in Europe. Expect hybrid and plug-in hybrid units as well, in addition to a potential all-electric option. Front-wheel-drive will be standard with all-wheel-drive optional on some derivatives.

