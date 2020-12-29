India getting updated Jeep Compass in January as new seven-seater targets Fortuner

Unveiled in European-spec back in June, Jeep has confirmed that the facelift Compass will bow in India on 7 January, reportedly followed by the seven-seat ‘Grand Compass’.

According to Autocar India, the Compass will differ from the model sold on the Old Continent in the form of a revised grille, redesigned front and rear bumper, tweaked headlights and a selection of new alloy wheel designs. The interior will also be different and swap the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system for an alleged 10.1-inch setup while also receiving new air-conditioning vents and dials, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, upgraded materials, a new steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster.

Despite the introduction of the plug-in hybrid 4xe model and the axing of the 1.4-litre MultiAir engine in favour of the 1.3-litre Firefly, the latter will allegedly continue with the same output, 120kW/250Nm, along with the 130kW/350Nm 2.0-litre Multijet turbodiesel. A six-speed manual will once again be the standard transmission with the petrol’s self-shifting option being a seven-speed dual-clutch and diesel’s a nine-speed torque converter automatic.

Give that the South African market Compass is sourced from the India, expect the mentioned changes to eventually filter through, albeit also with an unchanged engine line-up currently headed by the 129 kW 2.4-litre Tigershark petrol used in the North America derivative.

In a related report by indianautosblog.com, the already seen but heavily disguised seven-seat Compass will have a different name instead of being called Grand Compass, but ride on a lengthened version of the existing Small Wide 4×4 platform, while also featuring exterior differences, longer rear doors and allegedly only the oil-burner upgraded to 147 kW with the nine-speed automatic poised to be the sole transmission offered.

According to the publication, the long wheelbase Compass will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest in India, and debut late next year. For now, South African availability of it as well as the facelift, conventional five-seat Compass is unknown.

