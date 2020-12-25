America’s Pride: A glimpse into the SUV world – Part 3

Big, brash, rough and not always tough, they have, over the last four decades, become an institution in the Land of the Free with sales last year of 8.2-million units. Along with their pick-up siblings, the SUV has become the modern era staple of North America and like the drawn of the muscle car in the 1960s, the type of vehicle most Americans aspire to own no matter their size or if they can go off-road or not. In this third and final spin-off of America’s most wanted SUVs in South Africa series, The Citizen Motoring looks at another four...

In this third and final spin-off of America’s most wanted SUVs in South Africa series, The Citizen Motoring looks at another four SUVs, two from distinctly un-American brands, that takes luxury, excess and opulence to another level in a uniquely Americana way.

Chevrolet Blazer

Unveiled four years after Ford showcased the original Bronco in 1965, the Blazer followed the same recipe as the Suburban, albeit in a smaller package, and originally only with two-doors right up until 1991 when a four-door joined the line-up. Well before this though, it had become a cult hero and icon based first on the C/K and then the S-10 pick-ups, hence the K5 and S-10 designations, right up until 2005 when General Motors (GM) called a ‘time out’ after 36 years.

Always the bowtie thorn in the Bronco’s side, GM’s revival of the Blazer two year ago attracted widescale outrage from fans as it did away with model staples such as a body-on-frame construction, low range gearbox and a V8 engine in favour of a unibody design, all-wheel-drive and a choice of three engines; a 143kW/255Nm normally aspirated 2.5, a 2.0-litre turbo rated at 172kW/350Nm and a free-breathing 3.6-litre V6 outputting 230kW/365Nm, all connected to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Now very much part of the crossover set, the aggressively styled, Camaro inspired Blazer offers a choice of six trim levels; L, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, sporty RS and luxury Premier with pricing from $29 995 (R438 226) to $45 895 (R670 525). Once available locally in limited numbers over two decades ago, a model revival is unlikely anytime soon following GM’s withdrawal from South Africa in 2017.

GMC Terrain

Chevrolet’s upmarket pick-up and SUV division seldom gets mentioned outside of North America, but often turns-out better looking examples of the bowtie’s own offerings, the Sierra derived from the Silverado being a prime example.

Morphing from the blocky original produced from 2010 to 2017, the second generation Terrain boasts a longer, swoopy design with seating for seven or eight, but despite its off-road alluding nomenclature, very much tows the large crossover line despite the recent addition of a rough-and-ready AT4 model as part of its first mid-life facelift.

Underneath the bonnet, the mentioned update resulted in the removal of the seemingly underpowered, on paper, 100kW/320Nm 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine, leaving a choice of two turbocharged petrol units; a 125kW/275Nm 1.5 mated to a six-speed automatic ‘box and a 188kW/353Nm 2.0-litre paired to a nine-speed self-shifter. Offered in five trim levels; SL, SLE, AT4, SLT and Denali, pricing kicks-off at $26 195 (R382 716) with the latter poised to arrive next year with an estimated sticker of $40 000 (R584 412).

Nissan Murano

One of the most polarising models in recent years to wear the Nissan badge, it is hard to believe that the Murano has not been offered locally for almost six years following the unveiling of the current third generation at the New York International Auto Show in 2014.

Made alongside the Frontier (Navara), Titan and Altima at the Canton Plant in Mississippi, the Murano, notwithstanding the bizarre CrossCabriolet variant of the second generation, has stayed true to the original by riding on a unibody platform, providing seating for five and deriving motivation from a normally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 whose 191kW/325Nm is delivered to the front or all four wheels through a CVT.

Facelifted earlier this month with the inclusion of more equipment and a Special Edition model, the Murano is available in four trim grades; S, SV, SL and Platinum with pricing from $32 510 (R469 721) to $45 610 (R666 375). With Nissan South Africa confirming availability of the Magnite and Terra from next year, the Murano, for now, is unlikely to return.

Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen’s dedicated North American market replacement for the Touareg has been around since 2016, with the most recent additions being the coupe-styled Cross Sport and a facelift in February.

Devised as not only a market specific model, but also one whose name was chosen to be less of a tongue twister, Wolfsburg’s first all-new model in the States to emerge after the dieselgate emissions scandal seats seven, or five in the case of the Cross Sport, with a choice of two engines; a 2.0 TSI outputting 175kW/350Nm and a 3.6 VR6 that delivers 206kW/360Nm. The sole transmission available is an eight-speed Tiptronic with front-wheel-drive standard on the former and the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system optional, but the only option for the VR6.

Long rumoured for introduction with right-hand-drive but with nothing confirmed, the Atlas boasts a choice of eight trim levels; S, SE, SE Tech, SE Tech R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line with pricing from $31 545 (R460 881) to $50 695 (R740 669).

