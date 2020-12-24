Motoring News 24.12.2020 08:07 am

WATCH: Close encounter with Rolls-Royce’s new Ghost

Motoring Correspondent
WATCH: Close encounter with Rolls-Royce’s new Ghost

Rolls-Royce Ghost headlight

Planer Suspension took ten years to develop and fine-tune.

Rolls-Royce officially took the covers off of the all-new second generation Ghost in September as its first dedicated new small model with little being shared with the BMW 7 Series.

Riding on a bespoke platform and featuring a new Planer Suspension design that reportedly took ten years to develop and fine-tune, the 5.5 m long Ghost is made mostly out of aluminium but still weighs 2 553 kg with the newcomer also featuring 100 kg of sound deadening materials and revised air-conditioning ducting after the unit used in the previous model was found to be too loud.

Powered by a detuned version of the Phantom’s 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12, which replaces the 6.6-litre bi-turbo V12 used in the now discontinued M760Li xDrive, the Ghost will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.8 seconds and top out at 250 km/h with the 420kW/820Nm being diverted, for the first time, to all four wheels via a satellite aided eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Despite pricing not being revealed, the Ghost has now waft its way into South Africa via Melrose Arch-based Daytona Motors in completing the line-up which includes not only the Phantom, but also the Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court dismisses Brackenfell High School’s application against EFF

World Sport Covid-hit 2020: 15 sporting moments we won’t easily forget

Business News New SA-China agreement creates opportunity for fruit exports

Courts AfriForum loses court bid to reopen beaches

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition