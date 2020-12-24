WATCH: Close encounter with Rolls-Royce’s new Ghost

Rolls-Royce officially took the covers off of the all-new second generation Ghost in September as its first dedicated new small model with little being shared with the BMW 7 Series.

Riding on a bespoke platform and featuring a new Planer Suspension design that reportedly took ten years to develop and fine-tune, the 5.5 m long Ghost is made mostly out of aluminium but still weighs 2 553 kg with the newcomer also featuring 100 kg of sound deadening materials and revised air-conditioning ducting after the unit used in the previous model was found to be too loud.

Powered by a detuned version of the Phantom’s 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12, which replaces the 6.6-litre bi-turbo V12 used in the now discontinued M760Li xDrive, the Ghost will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.8 seconds and top out at 250 km/h with the 420kW/820Nm being diverted, for the first time, to all four wheels via a satellite aided eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Despite pricing not being revealed, the Ghost has now waft its way into South Africa via Melrose Arch-based Daytona Motors in completing the line-up which includes not only the Phantom, but also the Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan.

