Ford Ranger Thunder makes landfall at centre of it’s power

PREMIUM!
Ford Ranger Thunder makes landfall at centre of it’s powerMotoring News 14 mins ago
“Ideally, we would love to be the sole producer of the Panther engine – that is ultimate goal”.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world
Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves
State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work
Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban
News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi