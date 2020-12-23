 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ford Ranger Thunder makes landfall at centre of it’s power

Motoring News 14 mins ago

“Ideally, we would love to be the sole producer of the Panther engine – that is ultimate goal”.

Charl Bosch
23 Dec 2020
07:54:59 AM
PREMIUM!
Ford Ranger Thunder makes landfall at centre of it’s power

Reunion. Our long-term Ford Ranger Thunder and the author's father's two year old Ranger Wildtrak next to the exposed Panther and Puma hearts which powers them.

Our long-term Ford Ranger Thunder, at the time of writing. will be soon be embarking on festive season duties but before that, and even before its squaring off against the facelift Toyota Hilux, it had the opportunity to stretch its legs for a visit to the coast and also where its 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel heart is made, the Struandale Engine Plant in Port Elizabeth. A facility that has been part of the Blue Oval’s history since 1964, and which currently produces the 2.2 and 3.2 Duratorq TDCi Puma as well the single-and bi-turbo Panther units for not only the Ranger and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world

Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves

State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work

Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban

News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.