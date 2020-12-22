Long wheelbase BMW 3 Series set for availability outside China with right-hand-drive

India has been confirmed as the first market outside of China to receive the long wheelbase BMW 3 Series Li with effect from next year.

According to Autocar India, the Li will be renamed Gran Limousine and sit above the conventional 3 Series, but below the 5 Series with the biggest difference being a 110 mm increase in wheelbase and an overall length gain of 120 mm. The uptakes, according the publication, is a 43 mm improvement in rear legroom, wider opening doors and revised seats with better bolstering and cushions.

Underneath the bonnet, the Gran Limousine will come with the same engine options as the conventional Indian-spec 3 Series, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in the 330i that produces 190kW/400Nm and the 320d whose 2.0-litre turbodiesel delivers 140kW/400Nm. The only transmission poised to the offered is the eight-speed Steptronic.

Set for introduction on 21 January, the arrival of the Gran Limousine also marks India as the first right-hand-drive country to receive it with no indication yet of expansion to other right hooking markets including South Africa.

