Volkswagen quietly adds 4Motion and Tiptronic options to Crafter range

Volkswagen has quietly made its 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and option of an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox available on the Crafter van for the first time.

Already offered in other markets, but until now not in South Africa, both are limited to the entry-level 35 MCV variant and only in panel van bodystyle. In terms of dimensions, both are unchanged from the front-wheel-drive only manual 35 MCV with the overall length being 5 986 mm, the wheelbase 3 640 mm, height 2 355 mm and the width 2 040 mm.

What has changed though is the payload with the Tiptronic able to haul 1 487 kg and the 4Motion 1 393 kg compared to the manual’s 1 597 kg. Up front, the 2.0 TDI produces an unchanged 103kW/340Nm with fuel consumption being rated at 8.2 L/100 km for the Tiptronic and 9.1 L/100 km for the dual rear-wheel 4Motion. It is worth noting though that the latter is equipped only with the six-speed manual ‘box while the Tiptronic sends its grunt to the front wheels. Like the rest of the Crafter line-up, both have a limited top speed of 100 km/h.

Standard specification continues as is and includes 16-inch steel wheels, a bench seat configuration, electric windows, Hill Hold Assist, wired radio prep with two speakers, Driver Alert, Crosswind Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, partition between the cab and loadbay, daytime running lights and a single manually sliding side door.

Available from the extensive options list is climatic air-conditioning (R15 900), the 6.5-inch Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, four-speakers and App Connect (R15 900), cruise control (R5 300), a multi-function steering wheel (R6 400), front and rear parking sensors (R7 900), a reverse camera (R5 100), dual sliding doors (R12 700), the High Roof option (R26 500), 270 degree opening rear barn doors (R9 300), Park Distance Control (R16 400), LED headlights and fog lamps (R22 000) and a heavy duty suspension (R6 600).

In addition, three specification packs are offered with a selection of bundled features; the first made of the Composition Media system, Forward Collision Warning Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking, adaptive cruise control and the multi-function steering wheel at R10 600, the second consisting of front and rear Park Distance Control, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Traffic Alert for an additional R22 800 and for R29 700, Trailer Assist, Park Assist and Park Distance Control. Rounding the options off is an air-conditioner with a rear evaporator (R33 300) and, reserved for the 4Motion only, Hill Start Assist and Descent Control (R2 100) plus a rear diff-lock (R15 100).

Standard across the range is a two year/unlimited km warranty as well as a five year/120 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Crafter 35 MCV 2.0 TDI – R590 000

Crafter 35 MCV 2.0 TDI Tiptronic – R630 700

Crafter 35 MCV 2.0 TDI 4Motion – R682 300

Crafter 35 LCV 2.0 TDI – R680 800

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI Bus Conversion – R717 600

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI LWB – R717 600

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI LWB Long Nose Bus Conversion – R727 600

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI LWB Long Nose – R727 600

