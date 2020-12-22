Hulk rages no more: Mercedes-AMG GT R’s fury ending next year

Having unveiled the hardcore Black Series in July, a new report on social media has alleged that 2021 will be the last year for the ‘conventional’ Mercedes-AMG GT R.

According to the allcarnews Instagram page, the claim comes in the form of an email, published by the page, which instructs Mercedes-Benz dealerships to stop taking orders by 29 December for the GT R, whose production run has seemingly already ended. The mail also states that, “existing orders will not be converted to MY22”.

The only model not to benefit from any updates when the line-up received an upgrade towards the end of July, the GT R, until the arrival of the Black, served as the range-topping GT model with outputs of 430kW/700Nm from its 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8. Top speed is rated at 318 km/h with the 0-100 km/h sprint dispatched in 3.6 seconds.

Unveiled four years ago, and currently South Africa’s most expensive AMG with a sticker price of R3 542 680, expect more information, possibly also from Stuttgart, to emerge over the coming weeks and months.

