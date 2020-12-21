Red-hot Audi RS3 Sportback arriving in September next year

With pre-production testing reportedly coming to an end, a new report from the United Kingdom has confirmed the estimated time of reveal of the all-new Audi RS3 Sportback.

While it was reported back in March that Ingolstadt’s rival for the Mercedes-AMG A45 S would keep the 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine and produce a reported 309 kW, the same as the iconic B7 Audi RS4, Auto Express has now alleged that the covers and wrapping will officially be removed in September next year with pricing from around £50 000 (R985 286).

Despite the report not mentioning previous claims of the engine outputting 331 kW, a figure which would eclipse the A45 S’ 310 kW, what is expected is the retention of the seven-speed S tronic gearbox, but also a completely revised chassis from the one on the S3, adaptive electric power steering, sportier styling and unique interior touches and features.

Like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, GTI Clubsport and R, the latter poised to use the five-pot until Ingolstadt executives blocked it, the RS3 will ride on the updated MQB Evo platform and based on images published by Auto Express, boast not only the mentioned looks, comprising of wider door sills, a new rear bumper, different wheels and air intakes on either side front of the bumper, but also a lower stance and just visible red brake calipers.

“I think [the RS 3] is one of the most emotional Audi Sport cars and is a major part of the brand’s DNA, even going back to the original quattro. You can be sure that for every future RS model we will always take forward the good aspects and characteristics,” Audi Sport Sales and Marketing Head, Frank Michl, told the publication.

In addition to the Sportback, a sedan will once again be offered but expect both to become on local shores only from 2022 if confirmed.

