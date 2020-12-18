Pagani recruits Huayra for duty as tribute to Italian Air Force’s Tricolori

Pagani has followed a similar route with the Huayra than what it did with the Zonda by unveiling a special edition derivative that pays tribute to the Italian Air Force’s aerobatics team.

Celebrating sixty years of the Frecce Tricolori, and coming a decade after the Zonda that celebrated five decades, the Huayra Tricolori will be limited to three examples priced from €5.5-million (R98.7-million) with mainly a series of bespoke exterior and interior fixtures.

Still powered by a Mercedes-AMG sourced bi-turbo 6.0-litre V12 that fires 618kW/1 100 Nm to the rear wheels via an Xtrac seven-speed automated manual transmission, the Tricolori’s unique exterior additions includes a new front bumper and splitter, the colours of the Italian flag down the side in reference to the smoke released by the fleet’s Aermacchi MB-339A P.A.N. planes, a pitot tube on the bonnet, a new rear wing made from a single piece of carbon fibre, anodised aluminium headlight frames and a new diffuser said to pay further homage to the MB-339A.

Finished in a special translucent carbon blue paint finish, and riding on turbine inspired alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli PZero Trofeo R rubber with the fronts measuring 20-inches and the rears 21-inches, the Tricolori’s interior features aerospace grade anodised blue aluminium inserts, white-and-blue seats with red, green and white leather detailing, the Tricolori’s logo on the fastener of the four-point safety belts and headrests, an anemometer on the centre console that works in tandem with the pitot tube and a special gear knob made out of carbon fibre and a solid single piece of aluminium,

Like the standard Huayra, the convertible only Huayra Tricolori is constructed out of carbo-titanium and carbo-triax with the tubular steel being used for the front and rear axles. Tipping the scales at 1 270 kg, stopping power comes courtesy of ventilated carbon ceramic Brembo brakes utilising a six-piston caliper setup at the front and four at the rear with the discs measuring 398 mm and 380 mm respectively.

