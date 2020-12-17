Motoring News 17.12.2020 08:48 am

Next generation Hyundai N models set to get 2.3-litre engine

Charl Bosch
Next generation Hyundai N models set to get 2.3-litre engine

Hyundai i30 N's 2.0-litre turbocharged engine

Output is expected to eclipse not only that of the current 2.0-litre engine, but potentially also the 2.5 T-GDI.

Hyundai’s next generation of performance N models will reportedly eschew the current 2.0-litre turbocharged for a bigger 2.3 with a redline of 7 000 rpm.

According to a report by South Korean newspaper, Kyunghyang Shinmun, the more powerful unit comes in response to the ongoing popularity of N models in Europe, which includes the conventional hatch and fastback versions of the i30 N and soon the i20 N which uses a smaller 1.6-litre turbocharged engine.

Despite the presence of the 2.5 T-GDI engine used in the Sonata, the new Kia Sorento in the United States and the Kia K5 GT, the engine is likely to be range-topping unit with power and torque figures set to the eclipse the 210kW/422Nm produced by the mentioned 2.5 and the 206kW/392Nm made by the dual-clutch i20 N Performance’s 2.0-litre.

While still to be confirmed, it is expected that the 2.3 could be expanded to not only the i30 N and possibly the Veloster N, but also the incoming Tucson N expected in 2022.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: ‘Exponential growth’ as cases breach 10,000 mark

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Public Protector to be prosecuted for perjury and much more

local soccer ‘Frustrated’ Hunt not used to Khune blunders

Courts Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be prosecuted for perjury

World Top Republican congratulates ‘President-elect’ Biden (video)


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition