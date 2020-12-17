Next generation Hyundai N models set to get 2.3-litre engine

Hyundai’s next generation of performance N models will reportedly eschew the current 2.0-litre turbocharged for a bigger 2.3 with a redline of 7 000 rpm.

According to a report by South Korean newspaper, Kyunghyang Shinmun, the more powerful unit comes in response to the ongoing popularity of N models in Europe, which includes the conventional hatch and fastback versions of the i30 N and soon the i20 N which uses a smaller 1.6-litre turbocharged engine.

Despite the presence of the 2.5 T-GDI engine used in the Sonata, the new Kia Sorento in the United States and the Kia K5 GT, the engine is likely to be range-topping unit with power and torque figures set to the eclipse the 210kW/422Nm produced by the mentioned 2.5 and the 206kW/392Nm made by the dual-clutch i20 N Performance’s 2.0-litre.

While still to be confirmed, it is expected that the 2.3 could be expanded to not only the i30 N and possibly the Veloster N, but also the incoming Tucson N expected in 2022.

