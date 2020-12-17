Kia Seltos-based new MPV coming in 2022

Kia has confirmed rumours made last year about the return of a new MPV positioned below the Grand Sedona/Carnival, by announcing that a replacement for the Carens will be rolled-out in 2022.

Set to be based on the same platform as the Seltos, Autocar India reports that the still unnamed newcomer will slot-in between its targeted rivals, the Suzuki Ertiga and segment-leading Toyota Innova Crysta, with dimensions similar to the Mahindra Marazzo that measures 4 585 mm in overall length.

As well as incorporating styling derived from the Seltos and possibly also the Sonet, the MPV will feature an array of safety and driver assistance systems, equipment and underneath the bonnet, the same 1.5-litre turbodiesel and normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engines as the Sonet. Drive will more than likely go the front wheels via a manual or automatic gearbox.

Although little is known at present, expect more details to be divulged over the coming weeks and months.

