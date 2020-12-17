 
 
Ford Tourneo Custon perfect summer holiday companion

Automatic transmission adds to the convenience this van has to offer.

Mark Jones
17 Dec 2020
07:16:57 AM
Ford Tourneo Custon perfect summer holiday companion

Convenience is the name of the game

From the moment I hit the open road on our recent weekend away, I couldn’t get Cliff Richard’s 1963 song, “Summer Holiday”, out of my head. I am sure there are still millions of people around the world that can sing along to these lyrics. “We’re all going on a summer holiday No more working for a week or two. Fun and laughter on our summer holiday, No more worries for me or you, For a week or two.” Okay, so it wasn’t for a week or two, and it wasn’t in a red bus, but it was for two...

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


