New record coming? Hennessey unveils 1 355 kW Venom F5

Famous for the Lotus Exige-based Venom and more recently the VelociRaptor based on the Ford F-150, famed US tuner Hennessey has revealed the all-new Venom F5 aimed directly at the Bugatti Chiron and the SSC Tuatara.

Going on sale next year with a limited production run of 24 units, the F5, is made entirely out of carbon fibre with the actual monocoque tipping the scales at 86 kg with the car itself boasting a kerb weight of 1 385 kg. Measuring 4 666 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 800 mm, height of 1 131 mm and width of 1 971 mm, the F5 derives motivation from a twin-turbocharged in-house built and developed 6.6-litre V8 known internally as the Fury which weighs 280 kg and said to have been made with one vision in mind, “to deliver a unique and unparalleled driving experience”.

Paired to a seven-speed semi-automatic gearbox, the 90-degree V8 punches out 1 355 kW of power and 1 617 Nm of torque. More powerful than the Chiron Super Sport and the Tuatara, Hennessey claims a theoretical top speed of 534 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 4.7 seconds, naught to 300 km/h in 8.4 seconds and 0-400 km/h in 15.5 seconds.

Despite the seemingly unattainable top whack, Hennessey has indicated that the v-max will be put to the test in a two-way record attempt set for at NASA’s Shuttle Landing Facility next year, with the aim of bettering the Tuatara’s 508 km/h set in October. Subsequent testing will also be conducted at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and on its own test track. A date for the record run has not yet been confirmed.

Mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch wheels at the rear wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, the F5 boasts five driving modes; Wet, Drag, Sport, Track and F5 and with the latter providing the full 1 355 kW. Benchmarked against the McLaren 600 LT and Porsche Cayman GT4, the F5’s additional bespoke touches include carbon ceramic brakes, dampers made by Penske and quad Cerakoted black exhaust outlets, the latter being a ceramic polymer applied to manage heat.

A polished aluminium engine top with yellow cam covers round the changes off. Optionally, buyers can specify the Track Pack which includes a rear spoiler, revised front splitter and upgraded brakes utilising a six-piston caliper setup at the front and four at the rear.

Inside, the driver centric interior, according to Hennessey, “is simple, lean and elegant” and “designed to evoke the spirit of fast aircraft cockpits”. Showcasing the carbon fibre tub, the Formula 1-inspired steering wheel is made out of carbon with the rim being wrapped in leather, while the carbon bucket seats features a leather clad pads. Also starring is a seven-inch instrument cluster, a nine-inch Alpine infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, machined aluminium pedals and exposed carbon fibre as well as leather inserts.

Priced from $2.1-million (R31.2-million) delivers of the mentioned 24 units will commence next year.

