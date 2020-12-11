Love it or loathe it, oddly nosed BMW 4-Series here to stay

They say the latest BMW styling direction harks back to an era of legendary models such as the BMW 328 of the 1930s. The 328 was not only one of the most visually appealing sports cars of the pre-war period, in the 1930s it was also the most successful racing machines in Europe. Fast forward some 80 plus years and the world has moved forward once again whether you are ready for it or not. The controversially-styled grille has sparked many debates around the world will continue to do so. Whether you or I like it or not, or say...

After getting to meet the most talked about BMW for a long time in person in Cape Town, we were given a brief drive in two of the three models that are currently available in South Africa. The 2.0-litre 135kW/300Nm 420i was not on the test drive list, but the other petrol in the range, the 3.0-litre 275kW/500Nm M Performance M440i, was.

Running an eight-speed sports Steptronic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system for added grip, while sitting 21-mm closer to the ground, with a 23-mm wider track at the rear, along with that sought after 50:50 weight distribution, M Sport brakes, M Sport rear locking diff and a firmer adaptive M Sport suspension that makes its presence always known, this is the most fun model in the range.

The most sensible model in the range was next up and this is the 2.0-litre oil burning 140kW/400Nm 420d. This choice can be considered the one that will give you all the show you desire while offering more than enough urge for daily use, while putting a smile on your face at the fuel pumps.

As to be expected, the interior is driver-focused with a new leather sports steering wheel and sports seats connecting the driver to the car. And in saying this, you can guess that space in the rear of the two-door coupe will never be top of your wish. And just like the styling, the new 4-Series has moved on a step or two in terms of driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.

You now get the likes of Front Collision Warning with brake input, Lane Departure Warning with lane return by means of steering assistance, Park Distance Control with front and rear, cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system, and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, all as standard fitment.

If you delve into the extensive optional extras bin, you can get the likes Parking Assistant for automated entry into and exit from parking spaces with reversing assistant. Parking Assistant Plus also comes with Park View, Panorama View, 3D Top View and Remote 3D View, while the BMW Drive Recorder creates video for up to 40 seconds in length of the car’s surroundings. BMW Operating System 7 enables individual and personalised screens on the Control Display and instrument cluster, plus use of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant allows optimised interaction between man and machine.

The new BMW 4-Series is a premium priced, tech laden, ”in your face” selfish lifestyle-type of purchase, that will make owners very happy with their decision, because they won’t care what you or I think about the styling.

PRICING

420i – R755 400

420i M Sport – R800 800

420d – R802 900

420d M Sport – R848 300

M440i Coupe xDrive – R1 117 450

