Mitsubishi teases all-new Outlander as first leaks emerge

Mitsubishi, seemingly undeterred by the leaking of a pair images on social media this week, has gone ahead and released the first official teaser of the all-new Outlander.

Confirmed for unveiling in February next year, the blacked-out image conforms to speculative reports that the Outlander would take after the Engelberg Tourer Concept shown in Tokyo last year in that the Dynamic Shield front appears virtually identical to that of it as well as the current Triton, Pajero Sport and the updated Eclipse Cross.

As indicated by the uncovered leaks published by the allcarnews Instagram page, the rear facia is a clear evolution over that of the current Outlander with the taillights being thinner, the bootlid sporting a U-shape number plate cavity and the bumper a faux integrated skidplate.

Underneath, the Outlander will ride on the same CMF-D platform as the new Nissan X-Trail and, in accordance with previous reports, derive power from the same 135kW/245Nm normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to a CVT. As before, a plug-in hybrid powerunit will be offered with the future of the normally aspirated 3.0-litre V6 petrol and the current 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol unknown. Gone though is the 2.2 DI-D turbodiesel offered in Europe.

At present, it remains to be seen whether Mitsubishi would bring the new Outlander to South Africa on the back of declining sales as a result of having only being offered it with the 123kW/222Nm 2.4-litre petrol engine and CVT. If approved though, expect it to bow either near the end of next year or in early 2022.

