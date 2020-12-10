Forbidden fruit: Outdoors themed Jasper model added to Mitsubishi Delica D:5 range

The recipient of a mid-life facelift two years ago, Mitsubishi has brought a series of mainly small specification upgrades to the Delica D:5 in Japan.

One of the oldest models present in the highly popular Japanese Domestic Market minivan segment having debuted in 2007, the revisions include improved auto on/off headlights, a new outdoors inspired Jasper trim level with water resistant fabric seats, rain sense wipers and a heated steering wheel on the range-topping P Edition.

Up front, the 2.2-litre DI-D turbodiesel engine remains unchanged with outputs of 130kW/380Nm, fed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox that replaced the normally aspirated 2.4-litre petrol and CVT combination at the mentioned facelift.

A model long rumoured to heading outside of Japan, most notably Australia where it has withdrawn 17 years ago, the Delica D:5 is also not expected to return to South Africa as a replacement for the Pajero despite having been sold locally in the 1980s and early 1990s as the Ford Husky and then as the Starwagon based on the grey market favourite fourth generation over a decade ago.

PRICING

Delica D:5 2.2 DI-D M – ¥3 913 800 (R561 149)

Delica D:5 2.2 DI-D G – ¥4 015 000 (R575 659)

Delica D:5 2.2 DI-D G Urban Gear – ¥4 142 600 (R593 954)

Delica D:5 2.2 DI-D Jasper – ¥4 100 800 (R587 961)

Delica D:5 2.2 DI-D G Power Pack – ¥4 251 500 (R609 568)

Delica D:5 2.2 DI-D G Urban Gear Power Pack – ¥4 379 100 (R627 863)

Delica D:5 2.2 DI-D P – ¥4 387 900 (R629 125)

Delica D:5 2.2 DI-D P Edition Urban Gear – ¥4 489 100 (R643 634)

Additional information from carwatch.co.jp

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.