Alfa Romeo combines iconic monikers to create special edition Stelvio

Charl Bosch
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce Ti

Motivation comes from a four-cylinder petrol or diesel engine instead of the QV’s 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6.

Alfa Romeo has combined two of its most iconic nomenclatures to create a special edition version of the Stelvio only Europe will have access to.

Positioned below the Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) as the sportiest model not to offer the 375kW/600Nm 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 engine, the Veloce Ti’s biggest differences are reserved for the interior and exterior, which in the latter’s case consists of the famed tele-dial alloy alloys measuring 21-inches and finished in gloss black, a new rear bumper with an integrated faux diffuser, a model specific bodykit and on the inside, real carbon fibre inserts, Alcantara trimmed sport seats, a black roofliner, red stitching on the seats, gear lever and dashboard, and aluminium gear shift paddles for the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Underneath the bonnet, the Veloce Ti will have a choice of two engines unchanged from the conventional Stelvio; the 206kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 154kW/470Nm 2.2-litre turbodiesel. Drive is routed to all four corners with Alfa Romeo claiming respective top speeds of 230 km/h and 215 km/h and 0-100 km/h sprints of 5.7 and 6.6 seconds respectively. No pricing details were released.

