Specced and priced: Facelift Audi A5 and S5 touch down

Unveiled in the run-up to the Frankfurt Motor Show last year, Audi has finally announced pricing and specification details for the facelifted A5 and S5.

Once again available in coupe, cabriolet and Sportback bodystyles, the aesthetic changes consists of a flatter Singleframe grille, a new blade design for the lower half of the front bumper, standard LED or optional Matrix LED headlights, the three slits underneath the bonnet, new air intakes on the flanks of the front bumper, aluminium silver exhaust outlets, a matte finish for the diffuser and grille and 17-inch alloy wheels.

On S line models, the mentioned alloys are dropped in favour of 18-inch wheels, while additional changes include wider door sills and S branded front wings, an S specific titanium black finish for the grille with chrome slats, illuminated S branded treadplates, a matte black S faux rear diffuser, matte black/aluminium side vents and the S suspension.

Building on the S line, the S5, which is also the only model to have the cabriolet, carries over the mentioned bodykit but with 19-inch grey S alloy wheels, S branded red brake calipers, aluminium look mirror caps, an S boot spoiler and rear bumper, the S sport suspension and like its siblings, a choice of twelve colours including a new hue called District Green Metallic.

Inside, the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display comes standard on all models with that of the S5 boasting unique graphics and readouts. Also included is the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system with the Volkswagen Group’s MIB3 software as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system can be specified from the options list.

All models are also available with three distinct packages; the Technology which consists of the upgraded MMI Navigation Plus system, Audi Phone Box and contoured ambient lighting, the Comfort made up of a rear-view camera as well as electric and heated front seats and lastly the Sport which consists of a black roofliner, the sport seats and a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel with gear shift paddles.

Underneath the bonnet, a choice of three engines are offered; the 2.0 TFSI in the 40 TFSI that produces 140kW/320Nm and the 2.0 TDI in the 40 TDI that makes 140kW/400Nm. Standard on both a seven-speed S tronic gearbox with the TFSI being front-wheel-drive only and the TDI equipped with the quattro all-wheel-drive system. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h with TFSI getting from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and the TDI in 7.6 seconds.

As previously indicated, the S5 drops the 255kW/700Nm 3.0 TDI V6 engine offered in Europe for the 3.0 TFSI V6 that outputs 260kW/500Nm. An eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox delivers the amount of twist to all four wheels with Audi claiming a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

A five year/100 000 km Audi Freeway maintenance plan is standard across the line-up.

PRICING

Coupe

A5 40 TFSI S tronic – R751 000

A5 40 TFSI S line S tronic – R796 000

A5 40 TDI S line quattro S tronic – R836 000

S5 – R1 052 000

Sportback

A5 40 TFSI S line S tronic – R811 000

A5 40 TDI S line quattro S tronic – R851 000

S5 – R1 067 000

Cabriolet

S5 – R1 152 000

