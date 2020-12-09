Nissan boots facelifted Kicks into North America but not South Africa

Already revealed in Japan and India, Nissan has taken the covers off of the US-spec version of the facelifted Kicks that will be going on sale next year.

Serving as Nissan’s entry-level SUV in the States, the Kicks, like its siblings, benefits from newly designed headlights and restyled front and rear bumpers, Nissan’s new double V-motion grille, tweaked taillights and new alloy wheel designs. Inside, the interior comes with the D-shaped steering wheel from the new X-Trail, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three USB ports and all models, ten airbags as standard.

Model-wise, the entry-level S features the mentioned items as well as keyless entry, auto on/off headlights, 16-inch steel wheels, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Blind Spot Monitoring, while the next step-up SV swaps the steelies for 17-inch alloys while also getting body coloured door handles and heated mirrors, an eight-inch touchscreen system, Remote Engine Start, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, automatic air-conditioning, new seat plus door trim, a rear armrest, Adaptive Cruise Control and Driver Attention Alert.

Sitting at the top of the range, the SR builds on the SV’s by adding LED headlights and fog lamps, a leather wrapped steering and gear lever, surround view camera system, chrome detailing on the grille, Intelligent Ride Control, model specific fabric seats, black mirror caps, a roof integrated rear spoiler and body coloured bumper inserts. Optional is the SR exclusive Premium Package which sees an eight-speaker Bose sound system, Prima-Tex faux leather upholstery with three-tone stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering and luggage cover being added.

Up front, the North American Kicks eschews the Japanese model’s e-Power powerunit for a conventional 1.6-litre petrol outputting 90kW/156Nm. As before, drive is routed to the front wheels only via a CVT with Nissan claiming a combined fuel consumption of 7.1 L/100 km.

Available in a choice of seven colours; Super Black, Fresh Powder, Aspen White Tricoat, Gun Metallic, Electric Blue Metallic, Boulder Grey Pearl and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat as well as five two-tone hues; Aspen White Tricoat, Electric Blue Metallic, Monarch Orange, Boulder Grey Pearl and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, all contrasted by a Super Black roof, the Kicks is anticipated to carry a starting sticker price of around $20 000 (R297 746), but won’t be coming to South Africa as the Magnite will fill position of entry-level SUV next year.

