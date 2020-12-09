Jaguar celebrates 60 years of the E-Type with limited edition F-Type

Facelifted last year, and on course to be replaced within the next few years, Jaguar has introduced a limited edition version of the F-Type that pays tribute to the E-Type.

Commemorating 60 years since the debut what has often been described as the most beautiful car ever made, the Heritage 60 Edition is the work of Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division with only 60 units set for production.

Based on the coupe and convertible version of the F-Type R, the Heritage 60 mainly receives unique exterior and interior fittings, the former consisting of diamond-turned gloss black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, black brake calipers and an original E-Type colour called Sherwood Green not used since the 1960.

Inside, the model specific touches include a two-tone Caraway/Ebony Windsor leather trim, the lightweight performance sport seats with E-Type 60th embroidered headrests, a unique aluminium finished centre console said to have been inspired by the E-Type’s rear-view mirror, E-Type 60 branded door sills, SV Bespoke as well E-Type 60 badging plus Caraway edging for the floor mats.

The bespoke touches have however not filtered through to the engine where the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 continues to produce 423kW/700Nm send to all four corners via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Top speed is limited to 300 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking 3.6 seconds.

In the UK, pricing kicks-off at £122 500 (R2 458 796) with availability in South Africa unlikely.

