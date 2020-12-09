Rare Ford Thunderbird fetches R800k at auction

A rare 1964 Ford Thunderbird Convertible along with two station wagons, a 1967 Mercedes-Benz Fintail and a 1959 Chevrolet Kingswood, were the stars of the show during a classic and online car auction last Friday.

All 140 cars released from South African-based Creative Rides were sold in a hotly contested affair during which international bidders from Dubai, Australia and the United Kingdom joined bidder in attendance on the Bryanston showroom online or over the telephone.

“Given the previous perception of the market being down, or certainly stagnant, we were delighted to see the support and very strong turn-out in our large Johannesburg showroom in Bryanston, and virtually, as well,” said Kevin Derrick, CEO of Creative Rides.

The Thunderbird, with its period correct V8, sold for R800 000, while the Fintail collected R775 000 and the Kingswood R630 000. A 1972 Ford Capri in fair condition fetched R320 000.

“Two Escorts attracted some quick and fiercely competitive ping-pong bidding. One from 1975 went for R90 000 as did one from 1980s,” said Shane Kirby, Managing Director of Creative Rides. “A pretty 1958 MG Magnette, described as in ‘good condition, running well, good paint with owner’s manual’, fetched R160 000.’’

The 140 cars were part of the late Louis Coetzer’s Collection, a well-known and highly regarded collector of classic and muscle cars. A certificate and plaque were given away with each vehicle in celebration and admiration of Louis Coetzer’s love and freely shared passion for his impressive collection of cars.

Another tranche of over 100 cars from his collection will be released from the Creative Rides showroom next year. Visit creativerides.co.za for more information.

