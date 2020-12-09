What’s the difference? Revised Nissan Armada unveiled as North America’s Patrol

One of the models teased in the NEXT: From A-Z product presentation video in May, Nissan has revealed the updated Armada that will go on sale in North America next year,

Essentially the twin of the Y62 Patrol that received its second update last year, and which arrived on local shores in August, the tweaks to the Armada, on the outside, are unchanged apart from the addition of a Midnight Package on the mid-range SL that brings black 20-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out mirrors with puddle lamps, black roof rails, taillight clusters and logos, as well as black front and rear skidplates, a black grille and black paint finish.

Inside resides the biggest change in the form of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system the Patrol misses out on. Replacing the old integrated eight-inch display which, while revised in the Middle East, has been carried over in local and Australian models, the system comes with embedded satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as over-the-air updates.

The inclusion of the system has resulted in the Armada doing without the digital climate display though as the centre facia sports a conventional button-and-dial setup located between two air vents and a storage cubby. Unique to the Armada is a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display with the range-topping Platinum joining the SL in coming as standard with a 13-speaker Bose sound system, surround view camera system and a panoramic sunroof in addition to being the only model outfitted with an electrically folding third row, heated second row, a heated steering wheels plus quilted leather upholstery with the front seats being heated and cooled, 22-inch alloy wheels and a rear seat entertainment system with dual eight-inch displays plus a pair of wireless headphones.

Other notable features on the three grade model line-up, which kicks-off with the entry-level SV, is a wireless smartphone charger, Remote Engine Start, temperature controlled dual-zone climate control, electrically folding second row, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, ten-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with that of the passenger having eight settings, and Trailer Sway Control on the latter trim levels.

With a more basic S model set to follow soon, the Armada, like the Patrol, is offered with a single powerunit, the normally aspirated 5.6-litre petrol V8 that produces 298kW/560Nm. An engine also used in the Titan and Titan XD pick-ups, which uses the same platform, the amount of twist is delivered to the rear or all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Offered in seven colours; Super Black, Aspen White TriCoat, Gun Metallic, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Mocha Almond Pearl, Hermosa Blue Pearl and the new Coulis Red Pearl, the Armada will touch down on US dealership floors in the first half of next year with pricing to be confirmed. As mentioned though, none of the mentioned changes are expected to trickle down to the Patrol.

