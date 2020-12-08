Pony car with more kick: Shelby Signature Series Mustang confirmed for South Africa

Already available in South Africa in tuned form thanks to Roush and RTR, Ford has announced the availability of three special edition Mustangs fiddled by Shelby American.

Called the Carrol Shelby Signature Series after legendary Mustang and Cobra tuner Carrol Shelby, the bespoke exterior differences compared to the standard Mustang include aluminium front wings, a functioning air scoop on the bonnet also made out of aluminium, a new panel between the rear lights, wider side skirts, revised front and rear bumpers, a spoiler integrated into bootlid, tweaked diffuser, forged alloy wheels and Shelby decals at the base of the doors.

Sporting more subtle changes inside in the form of Shelby branded door sills, floor mats, inserts and a special gauge cluster with the added option of having the rear seats removed in favour of harness bar, the Signature Series also receives a model specific MagneRide adjustable suspension system and Brembo brakes consisting of a six-piston caliper setup at the front and four at the rear developed specifically by Shelby American.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest change resides underneath the bonnet where the 5.0-litre Coyote V8 has been supplemented with an Edelbrock supercharger that has resulted in a power increase from the standard GT’s 331 kW to a monstrous 597 kW. As well as the blower, a special Borla exhaust system with four outlets comes standard with Ford stating that the combination reflects Shelby’s love for power. Like the pre-facelift Mustang, buyers will have the option of either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Converted in Cape Town by the Ford approved Mod Shop, each of the Signature Series Mustangs will be only offered in fastback guise priced at R2 708 000, which includes official Shelby American authentication and registration.

