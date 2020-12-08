Motoring News 8.12.2020 03:10 pm

Coming at last: Suzuki Vitara Brezza confirmed for 2021

Charl Bosch
Coming at last: Suzuki Vitara Brezza confirmed for 2021

Suzuki Vitara Brezza is coming to South Africa next year. Images by Jaco van der Merwe

The base for the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be positioned between the Ignis and Vitara.

After months of speculation, Suzuki has confirmed that the best-selling SUV in India, the Vitara Brezza, will be coming to South Africa next year.

Facelifted in February, which included a switch from diesel to petrol power, the Brezza, which provides the base for the Toyota Urban Cruiser also tipped for South Africa, will be positioned between the Ignis and Vitara whose prices range from R193 900 to R240 900 and R310 900 to R426 900 respectively.

Revealed at a celebratory event earlier today commemorating fifty years of the Jimny, the Brezza, like the Urban Cruiser, is powered by the normally aspirated 1.5 K15B engine that sends 77kW/138Nm to the front wheels only via a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox. Final specification as well as a local launch date will be revealed at a later stage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition