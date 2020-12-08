Coming at last: Suzuki Vitara Brezza confirmed for 2021

After months of speculation, Suzuki has confirmed that the best-selling SUV in India, the Vitara Brezza, will be coming to South Africa next year.

Facelifted in February, which included a switch from diesel to petrol power, the Brezza, which provides the base for the Toyota Urban Cruiser also tipped for South Africa, will be positioned between the Ignis and Vitara whose prices range from R193 900 to R240 900 and R310 900 to R426 900 respectively.

Revealed at a celebratory event earlier today commemorating fifty years of the Jimny, the Brezza, like the Urban Cruiser, is powered by the normally aspirated 1.5 K15B engine that sends 77kW/138Nm to the front wheels only via a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox. Final specification as well as a local launch date will be revealed at a later stage.

