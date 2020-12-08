Ford Bantam’s Maverick spiritual successor leaks in the bare

With details having withered over the last few months, a fresh batch of images detailing the Ford Maverick have leaked online, albeit in the barest possible form, literally.

Showcased back in July with the emergence of the tailgate confirming the Maverick name the Blue Oval last used for a rebadged version of the Y60 Nissan Patrol in Australia 26 years ago, the unbody pick-up, which will ride on the same C2 platform as the Focus and Bronco Sport, has now been spied in bare metal without the interior, mechanicals, doors, wheels or trim bits.

Pictured by an unnamed source who provided the snaps to motor1.com, the images sees the Maverick sporting a rear-end design similar to current Ranger, although it is set to bear a closer resemblance to the Bronco Sport. Like the Fiat Strada/Ram 700, the Maverick, as indicated, will be offered as a double cab, a bodystyle its successor, the Courier, otherwise known as the Bantam, never had the option of.

Despite having made its ‘debut’ on the online platform undergoing pre-production testing wrapped under heavy disguise and appearing more SUV-like than bakkie on a number of occasions, the Maverick, based on previous claims, will be between 610 to 762 mm shorter than the Ranger and derive power from the 110kW/198Nm normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine used in the North American market version of the Transit Connect van.

Standing in complete contrast to the Sport, which is powered by a selection of EcoBoost engines, the Maverick will reportedly also have the option of a manual gearbox like on the European-market Focus, and possibly come with the option of four-wheel-drive, however, nothing has yet been confirmed.

Set to be revealed next year, the Maverick, initially, will be restricted to North America but expect this to possibly change once the wraps come off. Production will take place alongside the Sport at the Hermosillo Plant in Mexico.

