Turbo power the only option for incoming Nissan Magnite

Ahead of its local market debut next year, Nissan has revealed final technical details of the Magnite that will slot-in below the Qashqai in its SUV line-up.

Unveiled in production-spec just under two months ago, the newcomer will only be powered by the turbocharged version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with the normally aspirated unit remaining in India despite being used locally by Renault in the Triber.

Producing 74 kW, the blown-three pot will be paired to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, but with a difference in torque in that the former produces 160 Nm and the latter 152 Nm. According to Nissan, the claimed fuel consumption is five litres per 100 km for the manual and 5.7 L/100 km. Regardless of the transmission, drive goes to the front wheels only.

Based on the CMF-A+ platform also used by its Renault Kiger twin as well as the Triber, which is derived from the CMF-A that underpins the Kwid, the Magnite measures 3 994 mm in overall length while boasting a wheelbase of 2 500 mm, height of 1 572 mm and width of 1 758 mm. Claimed ground clearance is 210 mm and boot space with the rear seats up 336-litres.

Priced from Rs 699 000 (R143 643) to Rs 945 000 (R194 196) in India where three trim are offered for the turbo, XL, XV and XV Premium, South African pricing for the Magnite, as well as specification, will only be announced closer to the still-to-be-confirmed launch date.

