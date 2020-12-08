 
 
Why updated Kia Rio offers great value

Motoring News 36 mins ago

Infotainment system and alloy wheels now standard across range.

Jaco van der Merwe
08 Dec 2020
07:23:45 AM
Why updated Kia Rio offers great value

Added value

During times of financial uncertainty consumers place a premium on good value, something Kia offers in abundance with the updated Rio. Apart from a few exterior styling tweaks, the biggest changes to the facelifted version of the Korean carmaker’s popular hatchback line-up have been the addition of a few standard features and two new models in entry level LS guise. The LS nomenclature was previously only reserved for a solitary 1.2 manual offering, which is aimed more at rental fleets than private buyers. The two new LS offering feature the 1.4-litre petrol engine that does duty in the rest of...

