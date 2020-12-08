Why updated Kia Rio offers great value

PREMIUM!
Why updated Kia Rio offers great valueMotoring News 36 mins ago
Infotainment system and alloy wheels now standard across range.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565
Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen
Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series
Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged
Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie