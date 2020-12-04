Work hard, play everyday Ford Ranger XL Sport does basics right

It is a well-known fact that we as motoring journalists are more often than not spoiled with driving the range-topping versions or, at the very least, mid-spec derivatives of a certain vehicle at launch or during the traditional seven-day impression period. Often overloaded with features and tech capable of spawning an entire write-up of its accord, the allure of piloting the absolute flagship is of course rewarding in numerous ways, but also not always representative of what many consumers can afford. It is therefore essential to have all of the basis covered, which Ford believes it has now done with...

It is therefore essential to have all of the basis covered, which Ford believes it has now done with the Ranger XL Sport. Essentially the opposite of the flagship Thunder based on the Wildtrak, the Sport, as its name points out, is based on the second-tier XL and is aimed at providing a more upmarket appearance without breaking the piggy bank.

As such, the R16 500 option over the conventional XL nets sinister looking 17-inch black Panther alloy wheels, a black sports bar, Sport badging on the tailgate, a gloss black instead of a black plastic grille, standard tow bar, a black rear bumper and for an additional R5 050, full length side steps.

The main differentiating factor on the inside is the infotainment system, whose standard unit is the static 4.2-inch LCD display or, for an extra R6 060, the eight-inch touchscreen system with dual USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but not embedded satellite navigation.

Up front, the Sport is motivated by the entry-level 2.2 TDCi Duratorq turbodiesel engine, whose 118kW/385Nm can be delivered to the rear or four wheels via a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. It is worth noting though that despite being offered as either a single, super or double cab, only the latter has the option of combining the self-shifter with the all-paw gripping system.

As it turned out, the mentioned double cab 4×4 automatic was to provide the basis for a unique unveiling that would see us embarking on a three day road trip from Johannesburg through Mpumalanga and into Limpopo, whilst trying to stay within reach of the Olifant’s River that flows through all three provinces.

Despite being nowhere near as demanding as last year’s Gravelog, the route promised to be anything but plain sailing, especially off-road where the XL Sport’s low range ‘box was to be called upon. We will be detailing the route extensively in our next feature, but it is worth saying that the Ranger delivered on more than just bundu-bashing.

From behind the wheel, the basic nature of the XL Sport exhibited a surprising charm as Johannesburg disappeared into the background. Despite all the models on test sporting the mentioned infotainment system and side steps, it comes with a traditional analogue instrument cluster, forgoes the leather and heated seats of our long term Thunder for cloth pews, swaps the climate control for a conventional air-conditioning system and comes with only two airbags in addition to lacking Pre-Crash semi-autonomous braking, Lane Departure Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control to name but a few.

If we were to knit-pick though, an omission that should have been kept, or offered from the options list, are rear parking sensors at the very least as the Ranger still rates as something of a brute to park, which will no doubt call for some careful manoeuvring.

We will leave its off-road prowess on the side-lines for now but will say that it certainly questioned the reasoning for spending more on the next-step XLS or even the XLT, never mind the Wildtrak or Thunder. On the move, and not surprising, the 2.2-litre engine is no fireball and needs to be pushed a bit if you are keen on making swift progress. Once the turbo has spooled up though, the 2 197 kg Ranger keeps its own, albeit without, and again not surprising, the same refinement as the bi-turbo Thunder.

A welcome addition though is the manual function for the six-speed automatic ‘box, which certainly proved its worth off-road. The ‘box itself goes about its business without much hassle, but would get confused on a few occasions and not downshift quick enough, although this was rectified by using the override.

While it may or may not come as a surprise that the XL makes up the bulk of monthly Ranger sales, the inclusion of the Sport comes at a time when bakkie buyers are slowly seeking more affordable options as prices and popularity soar.

With a sicker of R559 500, which includes the Sport package only, the double cab 4×4 XL Sport auto finds itself in proximity to not only the Toyota Hilux 2.4 GD-6 SR 4×4 (R549 200), but also, and arguably its biggest rival, the Isuzu D-Max 250 X-Rider 4×4 (R538 200). It is however the only one to offer an auto ‘box, which adds to a compelling package keen on showing that having all isn’t always necessary.

PRICING*

Single Cab

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider – R425 000

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider AT – R441 000

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport 4×4 – R488 300

Super Cab

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider – R447 500

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider AT – R502 400

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport 4×4 – R506 800

Double Cab

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider – R479 400

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport Hi-Rider AT – R502 400

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport 4×4 – R537 400

Ranger 2.2 XL Sport 4×4 AT – R559 500

*price with the XL Sport pack included

