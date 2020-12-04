Kia confirms April roll-out for baby SUV Sonet

Kia Motors South Africa has confirmed that the latest addition to its SUV family, the Sonet, will be rolled out locally in April next year.

The highly-anticipated baby SUV made its global debut in August and has been on offer in India since September. It will slot in below the Seltos in Kia’s local SUV line-up, which also includes the Sportage and Sorento. The Soul has been discontinued.

According to Kia Motors South Africa CEO Gary Scott, the Seltos has been a shining light in a very challenging year and expects the Sonet to follow suit. The Seltos was released earlier this year and also received a diesel derivative mid-year. It has been an instant hit, even managing to outsell the popular Picanto on occasion.

“We are very excited about the Sonet. It has the potential to become our top seller in South Africa,” says Scott. Exact specifications and pricing will only be released closer to its local launch, but expect it be in line with the similarly-sized Venue from Kia’s sister Korean company Hyundai, which starts at R301 500.

The Sonet is one of a few new offerings expected from Kia in the first half of 2021. The updated Picanto is set to be rolled out in January, the new Sorento in March with the new Grand Sedona set for a May launch, albeit renamed Carnival.

