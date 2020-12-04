Suzuki DZire unwrinkled with added Electronic Stability Programme

Having made its local market debut two years ago as a standalone model after previously forming part of the Swift line-up, Suzuki has afforded it’s Indian made DZire sedan a subtle mid-life upgrade.

On the outside, the tweaks consist of a redesigned front bumper combined with a restyled grille finished in silver on the entry-level GA and chrome on the GL, new fog light bezels for the latter as well as 15-inch alloy wheels plus body coloured door handles and mirrors. Rounding the exterior off are two new colours; Premium Silver Metallic and Phoenix Red Pearl with the rest of the catalogue consisting of Arctic White Pearl, Magma Grey Metallic, Sherwood Brown Metallic and Oxford Blue Metallic.

Inside, the interior revisions are minor and limited to new upholstery with the biggest inclusion being Electronic Stability Programme on the GL only. Standard specification is otherwise unchanged with the same applying to the powerunit, which marries the normally aspirated 61kW/113Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

As before, all models come as standard with a five year/200 000 km warranty plus a two year/30 000 km service plan with pricing for the GL manual starting at R196 900. Prices for the rest of the range will be made later.

