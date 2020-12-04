Toyota/Maruti Suzuki planning Creta rival by 2022

It’s partnership with Toyota having already spawned the Glanza/Starlet based on the Baleno and the Urban Cruiser derived from the Vitara Brezza, Indian giant Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the unveiling of a yet another SUV aimed at the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos by 2022.

According to Autocar India, the newcomer will be built at Plant 2 of Toyota’s Bidadi factory located outside the city of Bengaluru, with Maruti being entrusted with managing production. Still to be named, the newcomers will allegedly measure 4.3 m in overall length, reportedly derive motivation from the 1.5 K15B petrol engine used in the Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser and ride on the GA-B version of Daihatsu’s DNGA platform used by the Rocky and Toyota Raize.

For now, little is known about either SUV, but expect more details to be revealed officially and more than likely leaked over the coming months.

