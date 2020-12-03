The long awaited return finally coming? Report claims Honda S2000 back by 2024

Following the submitting of a trademark application for the CR-Z moniker four months ago, and with rumours of a possible Integra return also mentioned, a new claim from Japan has alleged that the iconic Honda S2000 could be returning as early as 2024.

According to Forbes, citing an alleged sources within the automaker, the rumoured revival of the moniker in said year would coincide with its 25th anniversary and serve as the long awaited replacement for the two-door sports car whose original production ended in 2009 after a decade.

It’s return depending largely on the outcome of the Covid-19 pandemic, the publication reports it would likely follow the same design and bodystyle principle as the original, albeit with modern looks and features, while making use of carbon fibre in order to keep weight below 3 000 pounds or 1 360 kg.

Up front, the S2000, true to its name, will again be powered by a 2.0-litre engine, but one the publication claims will be turbocharged and produce the same 228 kW as the current Civic Type R, a considerable leap over the 177 kW made by the original’s normally aspirated unit. Drive will once again go the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

As mentioned though, nothing has yet been approved or even commented on by Honda, so don’t be surprised if the rumour mill comes to nothing over the next few years.

