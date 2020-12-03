Self-shifting Renault Triber moves onto local shores

With the eagerly awaited turbo model poised for introduction next year, Renault has announced the availability of an automatic version of the popular Triber.

Introduced in India back in May, the self-shifter comes in the shape of the same five-speed automated manual (AMT) as used in the Kwid, but with an EDC-like gear lever instead of the rotary dial which also comes with a sequential shifting manual mode. Only available on the range-topping Prestige, the inclusion of the ‘box has not affected the outputs of the three-cylinder normally aspirated 1.0-litre engine, which still stands at 52kW/96Nm. The claimed fuel consumption is 5.5 L/100 km.

Also unchanged from the manual is the specification sheet, which includes the eight-inch MediaNav touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Voice Recognition and satellite navigation, keyless entry, a separate air-conditioning panel for the second and third rows, a digital instrument cluster, push-button start, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors, six airbags and ABS with EBD.

Still offering seven-seats in four configurations; the two-seater Camp, four-seat Surf, five-seat Life and seven-seat Tribe, the AMT, like with the rest of the Triber range, comes standard with a five year/100 000 km warranty as well as a two year/30 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Triber 1.0 Expression – R183 900

Triber 1.0 Dynamique – R193 900

Triber 1.0 Prestige – R209 900

Triber 1.0 Prestige AMT – R219 900

